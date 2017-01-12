New program in Oklahoma provides naloxone at no charge to at-risk youth
In response to concerns about youth drug overdose, two state agencies have collaborated to create a program that provides naloxone, a drug that can reverse an opiate overdose if given in enough time, to youth 19 and younger. The Oklahoma Health Care Authority has partnered with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to increase access to naloxone.
