Native Oklahoman In The Mix At 31st Annual Chili Bowl

The 31st annual Chili Bowl continues at the River Spirit Expo Center, and one of Oklahoma's own finds himself right in the thick of things. Norman native Christopher Bell won Thursday night's A Feature to put him in Saturday's A-Main final where he'll try to bring the Golden Driller home for the first time since Broken Arrow's Andy Hillenburg did it in 1994.

