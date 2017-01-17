Man involved in Oklahoma police pursu...

Man involved in Oklahoma police pursuit gets life sentence

19 hrs ago

A man who was involved in a police chase that seriously injured an Oologah officer has been sentenced to life in prison. Cesar Rios was sentenced Friday to four life sentences after pleading guilty last fall to multiple charges, including shooting with intent to kill.

