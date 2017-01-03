Lyric Theatre Patrons Donate Thousands to Feed Hungry Oklahomans
Following each performance of LYRIC'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL, presented by Devon Energy, audiences were invited to contribute to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. This marks the sixth year Lyric patrons have donated to the food bank during the holiday production, with collections now totaling nearly $120,000.
