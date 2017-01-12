Lawmaker wants guns in Oklahoma capitol

Lawmaker wants guns in Oklahoma capitol

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Sen. Nathan Dahm wrote Senate Bill 66 to protect what he said is a fundamental right guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. "It's not so much about a need [to carry firearms in the capitol]," he told NewsChannel 4. "It's about the right for people to defend themselves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ... 5 hr Ucan 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr seektruth 17,122
News Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ... 20 hr hesays 1
News 3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto... Thu threeoffourdentis... 1
News A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa... Wed sosad 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Wed WarForOil 83,900
News Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History Jan 7 heybabe 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC