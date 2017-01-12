Lawmaker wants guns in Oklahoma capitol
Sen. Nathan Dahm wrote Senate Bill 66 to protect what he said is a fundamental right guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. "It's not so much about a need [to carry firearms in the capitol]," he told NewsChannel 4. "It's about the right for people to defend themselves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|5 hr
|Ucan
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|seektruth
|17,122
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|20 hr
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Thu
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Wed
|sosad
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Wed
|WarForOil
|83,900
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC