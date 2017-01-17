Law loophole allows drug rehab progra...

Law loophole allows drug rehab program to legally operate

A Church of Scientology-backed drug rehabilitation program in southeastern Oklahoma where four clients died continues to operate because of a loophole in a state law. Under Stacy's Law, Narconon Arrowhead lost its state certification for a medical detox facility in McAlester in 2013 and subsequently closed.

