'La La Land' wins top honors from Oklahoma Film Critics Circle

The Oklahoma Film Critics Circle, a statewide group of film critics that includes The Oklahoman 's Nathan Poppe, Matthew Price and yours truly, has announced its 11th annual list of award winners, naming the musical "La La Land" the runaway winner for best film of 2016. "'La La Land' was wonderful," OFCC President Jason Black said in a news release.

