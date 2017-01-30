Jury recommends life sentence for Okl...

Jury recommends life sentence for Oklahoma man accused in 14-year-old's death

A jury has recommended that a Tulsa man be sentenced to life in prison after finding him guilty in the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl during an attempted robbery on a local highway three years ago. Jurors on Friday found Travis Murphy Lozada guilty of first-degree felony murder, attempted robbery with a firearm and conspiracy.

