Journey to play summer Oklahoma show

Led by Oklahoma Music Hall of Famer and Tinker Air Force Base native Neal Schon, the band will perform all its classic hits like "Don't Stop Believin'," "Any Way You Want It," "Faithfully," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways" and more. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and will be available online at www.bokcenter.com, at the Arby's Box Office at BOK Center, or by calling 726-5287.

