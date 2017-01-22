Jones Energy Inc. (JONE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.34% from the stock's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|20 min
|seektruth
|17,190
|Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ...
|37 min
|innovativeidea
|1
|It's clear that Oklahoma lawmakers have gotten ...
|2 hr
|innovativeidea
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Diamond Eugene
|83,910
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Jan 20
|moreIndianthanU
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC