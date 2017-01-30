Irish Mob allegedly laundered money i...

Irish Mob allegedly laundered money in Oklahoma City prison

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Federal charges have been filed against incarcerated alleged members of the Irish Mob who are now accused of laundering money in prison. The Oklahoman reports the charges were filed against 36-year-old Nathan Hudson, 33-year-old Richard Joseph Coker, 29-year-old Christopher Paul Brown and 39-year-old Richard Lee Potts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 6 hr Mikey 83
News Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc... 16 hr momentsintoyears 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Sun SEEKTRUTH 17,258
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Sun WarForOil 83,927
News Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO Jan 25 drawit 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Jan 25 amnesia 1
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... Jan 24 unsung 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,444 • Total comments across all topics: 278,407,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC