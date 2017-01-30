Irish Mob allegedly laundered money in Oklahoma City prison

Federal charges have been filed against incarcerated alleged members of the Irish Mob who are now accused of laundering money in prison. The Oklahoman reports the charges were filed against 36-year-old Nathan Hudson, 33-year-old Richard Joseph Coker, 29-year-old Christopher Paul Brown and 39-year-old Richard Lee Potts.

