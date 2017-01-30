Irish Mob allegedly laundered money in Oklahoma City prison
Federal charges have been filed against incarcerated alleged members of the Irish Mob who are now accused of laundering money in prison. The Oklahoman reports the charges were filed against 36-year-old Nathan Hudson, 33-year-old Richard Joseph Coker, 29-year-old Christopher Paul Brown and 39-year-old Richard Lee Potts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|6 hr
|Mikey
|83
|Witness Describes Frightening Moments Of NW Okc...
|16 hr
|momentsintoyears
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,258
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|83,927
|Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO
|Jan 25
|drawit
|1
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Jan 25
|amnesia
|1
|United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun...
|Jan 24
|unsung
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC