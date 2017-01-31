Investigators Say Plane In Fatal Oklahoma Crash Lost Power
A preliminary report on a plane crash in northeastern Oklahoma that killed a Grove man says the aircraft lost engine power while in flight. The report from the National Transportation Safety Board published Monday says the pilot tried to make a forced landing after losing engine power and crashed into trees before the plane landed upside down.
