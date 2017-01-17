In break with Trump, EPA pick says cl...

In break with Trump, EPA pick says climate change isn't hoax

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDRB-TV Louisville

The Army has started the process of launching a full environmental study of the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline's disputed crossing of the Missouri River in North Dakota, though a federal judge could stop the effort. British Prime Minister Theresa May's promise of a clean but friendly exit from the European Union has drawn strikingly different responses on opposite sides of the English Channel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDRB-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New in town Where r the drugs 3 hr Justwondering 1
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 4 hr seektruth 17,154
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic 7 hr whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 10 hr Alvin Boss 83,901
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... 10 hr Alvin Boss 2
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Wed whydidthechickenc... 1
News Pedestrian hit on I-44 ramp through midtown Wed whydidthechickenc... 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,769 • Total comments across all topics: 278,059,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC