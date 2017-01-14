Ice storm batters nation's midsection
Deadly ice storm, perhaps worst in a decade, batters nation's midsection Strong winter storm bring icy roads -- and even some thunder ice -- to the central corridor. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://usat.ly/2jJ886e The national weather forecast for Saturday, January 14th calls for a major ice storm to continue across the Plains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,136
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Sat
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Fri
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Fri
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Thu
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC