Humane Society Pays it 4Ward to Oklahoma couple who foster hundreds of kittens
"Some of the little, tiniest need to be fed every two hours overnight," said Michelle Sherman of the Central Oklahoma Humane Society. "There's not a lot of people who have the skills or the time to take care of these little bottle babies," Michelle said.
