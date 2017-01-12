House fire deaths increase in Oklahoma City
District Chief Benny Fulkerson, spokesman for Oklahoma City Fire Department, is inside a home near SW 30 and Oklahoma that was heavily damaged in a recent fire. [Photo by Jim Beckel, The Oklahoman] In 2016, residential structure fires killed 12 people in Oklahoma City, making it the second deadliest year for such disasters over the course of a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|seektruth
|17,097
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Sat
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC