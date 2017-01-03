Here Are All the Climate Deniers and Oil Flacks Who Love Trump's EPA Pick
Scott Pruitt, Oklahoma's attorney general and Donald Trump's pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, has been a longtime opponent of federal environmental regulations and a denier of climate change. Not surprisingly, as Pruitt's confirmation hearing approaches, many of his most prominent supporters are on the fringe of leading scientific consensus on climate change, and many are closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry that the EPA is responsible for regulating.
