Focus on unfinished work, Oklahoma po...

Focus on unfinished work, Oklahoma policy group says

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

John D. Harper, vice president of external affairs for Public Service Co. of Oklahoma and immediate past chairman of the Oklahoma Academy's Strategic Thinking, confers Tuesday with Julie Knutson, president and CEO of the Oklahoma Academy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 7 hr WarForOil 83,918
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,205
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... 11 hr unsung 1
News Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo... 15 hr dumazzokee 1
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 18 hr jeesh 4
News Human trafficking awareness events kick off in ... Mon innovativeidea 1
News It's clear that Oklahoma lawmakers have gotten ... Mon innovativeidea 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,551

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC