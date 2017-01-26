Finance site ranks Oklahoma No. 41 of...

Finance site ranks Oklahoma No. 41 of most educated states

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The analysis by WalletHub used 11 criteria to make the findings in its 2017 Most & Least Educated States study. Factors included percentage of adults with at least a high school diploma and gender gap in educational attainment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 6 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,245
News My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi... 14 hr x dem 53
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 16 hr -The Artist- 83,925
News Land Run mural causing controversy at UCO Jan 25 drawit 1
News Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe... Jan 25 amnesia 1
News United Way of Central Oklahoma names 2017 volun... Jan 24 unsung 1
News Lawmaker facing sexual harassment complaints wo... Jan 24 dumazzokee 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,652 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC