Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Broadway Stalwart Jim Walton
Rob and Kevin will bring some sunshine into your wintry days with one of Broadway's most well respected actors, Jim Walton . Jim pulls back the curtain on his life and career, including how a lie to Hal Prince led to him being cast in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, what impression can he do that makes even Rob admit defeat, and why leaving the stage door can be a humbling experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,179
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|Diamond Eugene
|83,910
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Jan 20
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|New in town Where r the drugs
|Jan 19
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|Jan 19
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC