Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Welcomes Broadway Stalwart Jim Walton

Rob and Kevin will bring some sunshine into your wintry days with one of Broadway's most well respected actors, Jim Walton . Jim pulls back the curtain on his life and career, including how a lie to Hal Prince led to him being cast in MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, what impression can he do that makes even Rob admit defeat, and why leaving the stage door can be a humbling experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.