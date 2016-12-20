Exclusive Podcast: 'Behind the Curtain' Opens 2017 by Chatting with Tony-Winner Michael Rupert
We are starting 2017 off with a bang: A 2 hour interview with the Tony Award winning Michael Rupert , who has been in the business for over fifty years! Michael pulls back the curtain on his amazing career which includes working as a child actor in TV shows like MY THREE SONS, getting a Tony nomination as a teenager for THE HAPPY TIME, the existential crisis of taking over for PIPPIN in the 70s, winning a Tony Award in the 80s for SWEET CHARITY, bringing comfort to many as FALSETTOS' Marvin in 90s, and being introduced to a whole new generation through LEGALLY BLONDE in the 2000s.
