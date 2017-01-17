Ex-Oklahoma firefighter facing child ...

Ex-Oklahoma firefighter facing child porn counts also charged with 'crimes against nature'

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A former Muskogee firefighter arrested earlier in January on child pornography complaints is charged with more offenses, including allegations he had sex with or facilitated sex with a canine. Prosecutors charged Zackery Blaine Perry, 30, on Thursday in Muskogee County District Court with aggravated possession of child pornography; publishing, distributing or participating in obscene material; child sexual exploitation; and crimes against nature, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 7 hr seektruth 17,162
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... 9 hr moreIndianthanU 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education 19 hr BSonthis 1
New in town Where r the drugs Thu Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic Thu whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Alvin Boss 83,901
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... Thu Alvin Boss 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,094,596

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC