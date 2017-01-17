Ex-Oklahoma firefighter facing child porn counts also charged with 'crimes against nature'

A former Muskogee firefighter arrested earlier in January on child pornography complaints is charged with more offenses, including allegations he had sex with or facilitated sex with a canine. Prosecutors charged Zackery Blaine Perry, 30, on Thursday in Muskogee County District Court with aggravated possession of child pornography; publishing, distributing or participating in obscene material; child sexual exploitation; and crimes against nature, according to court documents.

