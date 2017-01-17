Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
There are 1 comment on the News9 Oklahoma City story from 13 hrs ago, titled Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education.
Currently there are over 61,000 men and women in Oklahoma who are in prison. And each and everyone has a chance at an education.
#1 13 hrs ago
Avg reading ability is 5th or 6th grade? Is that average for the state or among the incarcerated?
I mean Whoa!
Did the author make this up to feel superior? I've noticed the average reader's attention span is thin, but I'm callin' BS on this one.
