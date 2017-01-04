Documentary focuses on Pulitzer winne...

Documentary focuses on Pulitzer winner Momaday

An Oklahoma filmmaker is planning a documentary for PBS on Kiowa writer and New Mexico resident N. Scott Momaday. Videographer Charles "Boots" Kennedye captures footage of N. Scott Momaday reading from his work at the author's home in Santa Fe.

