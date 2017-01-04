Documentary focuses on Pulitzer winner Momaday
Documentary focuses on Pulitzer winner Momaday An Oklahoma filmmaker is planning a documentary for PBS on Kiowa writer and New Mexico resident N. Scott Momaday. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/entertainment/books/2017/01/04/documentary-focuses-pulitzer-winner-momaday/96096926/ Videographer Charles "Boots" Kennedye captures footage of N. Scott Momaday reading from his work at the author's home in Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|12 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,042
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Dec 31
|WelbyMD
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|Dec 30
|conteeffect
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|Dec 28
|serial theif
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC