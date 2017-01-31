Discover Oklahoma: Jones Southern Oklahoma Pheasant and Quail Hunting
The great Oklahoma outdoors offers all kinds of adventures including, of course, hunting and fishing. In a preview of a story you can see this weekend on Discover Oklahoma, find out about a place in Ardmore where you can enjoy a fun pheasant hunting experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|32 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,265
|Trump Won't Touch Obama's LGBTQ Discrimination ...
|1 hr
|rainbowafterthestorm
|1
|Theft Of Furniture, Appliance From Tulsa Busine...
|2 hr
|astuteassumptions...
|1
|My 2 Cents: Exercise Free Speech Without Intimi...
|4 hr
|kuda
|128
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|83,933
|Oklahoma Issues Record-Breaking Number Of Emerg...
|14 hr
|emergency
|1
|Science Museum Oklahoma holds Storytime Science
|16 hr
|barcode
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC