Crews contain wildfire that broke out in Oklahoma Panhandle
The fire broke out Monday near the town of Slapout, about 165 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Beaver County Emergency Management says the fire spread rapidly because of high winds, but said early Tuesday that crews have contained the blaze.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|Seektruth
|17,104
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC