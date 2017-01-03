Crews contain wildfire that broke out...

Crews contain wildfire that broke out in Oklahoma Panhandle

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The fire broke out Monday near the town of Slapout, about 165 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. Beaver County Emergency Management says the fire spread rapidly because of high winds, but said early Tuesday that crews have contained the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 6 hr Seektruth 17,104
News Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History Jan 7 heybabe 1
News Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ... Jan 7 spirallingdownward 1
News Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar... Jan 7 spirallingdownward 1
News OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide Jan 7 notprofit 1
News Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand... Jan 7 notprofit 1
News Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp... Jan 5 Putz Pence Swamp 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,984 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,408

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC