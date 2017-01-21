Council approves Material Recovery Ag...

Council approves Material Recovery Agreement for library

The Mabel C. Fry Public Library partnered with Unique Management Services Inc. for collection of past due library accounts in excess of $50. Unique Management Services is a material recovery agency that works with libraries to help give libraries some authority in collecting past due accounts.

