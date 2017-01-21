Council approves Material Recovery Agreement for library
The Mabel C. Fry Public Library partnered with Unique Management Services Inc. for collection of past due library accounts in excess of $50. Unique Management Services is a material recovery agency that works with libraries to help give libraries some authority in collecting past due accounts.
