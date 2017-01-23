Convicted Sex Offender Escapes Arrest, Continues To Elude Authorities
Colton Shawn Potter, 25, of Howe was convicted of first-degree rape Jan. 6, 2010 after he raped an 11-year-old child. Last week during Jan. 18, Potter failed to register as a sex offender, according to court documents.
