Clemson, Alabama, USC, Washington and Oklahoma top final AP Top 25a
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Mon
|seektruth
|17,100
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
