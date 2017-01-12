Central Oklahoma spared from the brunt of winter storm
Ice could be seen covering plants and trees following freezing rain that entered the Oklahoma City area Friday night into Saturday morning. [Photo by Josh Wallace, The Oklahoman] A winter storm that brought with it freezing precipitation is expected to bring heavy rain to central Oklahoma as temperatures rise to the upper 40s by Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|19 hr
|seektruth
|17,135
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|21 hr
|nonewnews
|1
|we need fresh blood for democrats to run for O...
|Fri
|bullmoose
|1
|Challenges Of Prosecuting Human Traffickers In ...
|Fri
|Ucan
|1
|Tulsa Man Arrested For Third DUI Says He Needs ...
|Thu
|hesays
|1
|3 in 4 Say Debt Collectors Defy Requests to Sto...
|Jan 12
|threeoffourdentis...
|1
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|Jan 11
|sosad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC