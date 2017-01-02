Catoosa to meet with state officials ...

Catoosa to meet with state officials over plan to close Route 66 exit

Read more: Route 66 News

Officials with Catoosa, Oklahoma, will meet with Oklahoma Department of Transportation officials later this month over a proposal to close a Route 66 exit from westbound Interstate 44. However, ODOT officials, according to The Daily Progress in nearby Claremore, Oklahoma, the proposal is one of several from years ago and is not finalized. They will host a town-hall meeting with ODOT at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Catoosa Community Center about the plan to close the Route 66 exit from westbound I-44.

