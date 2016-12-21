By the numbers: OU takes down Auburn in the Sugar Bowl
Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield throws a pass during the Allstate Sugar Bowl between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Auburn University Tigers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Photo by Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman 1: Spot that Samaje Perine now occupies on Oklahoma's all-time career rushing list.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|6 hr
|shakytown
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,034
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|Dec 30
|conteeffect
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|Dec 28
|serial theif
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC