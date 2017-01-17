Breezy & Warm Ahead Of Weekend Rains Across Oklahoma
Low clouds and fog will continue across parts of northern Oklahoma for the next several hours with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's. By mid-morning, clouds should continue to erode across northern Oklahoma allowing for sunshine by 11 am to noon with daytime highs moving into the mid and upper 60's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,163
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|16 hr
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Thu
|BSonthis
|1
|New in town Where r the drugs
|Thu
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|Thu
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|Alvin Boss
|83,901
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|Thu
|Alvin Boss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC