Breezy & Warm Ahead Of Weekend Rains ...

Breezy & Warm Ahead Of Weekend Rains Across Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Low clouds and fog will continue across parts of northern Oklahoma for the next several hours with temperatures in the upper 40's and lower 50's. By mid-morning, clouds should continue to erode across northern Oklahoma allowing for sunshine by 11 am to noon with daytime highs moving into the mid and upper 60's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 1 hr seektruth 17,163
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... 16 hr moreIndianthanU 1
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Thu BSonthis 1
New in town Where r the drugs Thu Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic Thu whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Alvin Boss 83,901
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... Thu Alvin Boss 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,857 • Total comments across all topics: 278,104,372

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC