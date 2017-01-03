Blake Shelton Hints that Ole Red Nashville and Ole Red Tishomingo Are ...
Work will begin soon to transform the space at 300 Broadway in Music City into Ole Red Nashville. Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties CEO Collin Reed announced their partnership to open two new entertainment venues Thursday on the stage of the iconic auditorium from which the corporation takes its name.
