Authorities investigate rash of windmill thefts in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City TV station KOCO reports that the windmill thefts were reported in Alfalfa, Garfield and Major counties over the past few weeks. Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles says that although windmills can be collector items, he thinks they were stolen for scrap metal.

