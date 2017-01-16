Arrest made after teenager's burned body found in Oklahoma
KJRH-TV reports Josh Herrington was arrested for obstruction of justice Sunday after the body of 15-year-old Brennan Davis of Okay was found burning near the Jackson Bay area near Fort Gibson Lake. Davis' burning body was found Wednesday and was later identified by the state medical examiner's office using dental records.
