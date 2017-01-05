Arctic air plunging into Oklahoma! Bundle up
Arctic air continues to plunge into our state and highs today will only reach the low to mid 20s with increasing clouds. Light snow is possible in northern Oklahoma this afternoon but the main band won't move in until this evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|SeekTruth
|17,045
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Dec 31
|WelbyMD
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|Dec 30
|conteeffect
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|Dec 28
|serial theif
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC