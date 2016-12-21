Anti-choice activists want Oklahoma t...

Anti-choice activists want Oklahoma to use taxpayer dollars to mislead people about abortion

Read more: ThinkProgress

In the wake of the latest anti-abortion law struck down earlier last month , anti-abortion activists in Oklahoma are now taking a different, more innovative route: social media. The newest anti-abortion bill in the statea S-a Sdubbed the "Humanity of the Unborn Child Act"a S-a Soriginally required anti-abortion signage be hung in all public restrooms in the state, whether in hospitals, schools, restaurants, or other businesses.

