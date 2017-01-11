Another Very Windy And Warm Day For Eastern Oklahoma
One more spring-like day will occur today with highs this afternoon moving into the lower and mid-70's along with gusty south to southwest winds and a high fire danger across most of the state. A wind advisory will be required for most of the area today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|4 hr
|seektruth
|17,108
|A Hateful Oklahoma Teacher Symbolizes Our Educa...
|15 hr
|sosad
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|WarForOil
|83,900
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Jan 7
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Jan 7
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Jan 7
|notprofit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC