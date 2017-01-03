Another Surge Of Winter Across Eastern Oklahoma
The main issue involves snow chances for tonight into Friday morning, mostly across the I-40 corridor region, including a swath of accumulating snow in the range to 1 to near 2 inches for our main area of concern. While some light snow or flurries may be possible across northeastern OK, including the Tulsa metro, the main impact of this event will remain to the south of Tulsa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 min
|SeekTruth
|17,055
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|1 hr
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|2 hr
|Congress for sale
|2
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|2 hr
|lavon affair
|2
|Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly trying to b...
|Tue
|shakytown
|1
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Dec 31
|WelbyMD
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC