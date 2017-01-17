Another stand for Open Records Act in Oklahoma
Retired Oklahoma Supreme Court Justice Steven Taylor has always been a fierce advocate of Oklahoma's Open Records Act - which is something his final decision as a Supreme Court justice proved to strengthen. While serving as a justice on the Oklahoma Supreme Court , he had the opportunity to write some very strong opinions regarding open records, Taylor told the McAlester News-Capital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|6 hr
|seektruth
|17,180
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|Diamond Eugene
|83,910
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|Sat
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O...
|Jan 20
|moreIndianthanU
|1
|New in town Where r the drugs
|Jan 19
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|Jan 19
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC