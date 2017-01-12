Ambulance accident on I-44
An ambulance taking a Lawton patient to the hospital Friday afternoon, crashed on I-44 near Chickasha. The accident happened around 3 that afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|10 hr
|seektruth
|17,097
|Oklahoma Actor Makes Hollywood History
|Sat
|heybabe
|1
|Police Investigating Deadly Shooting At NW Okc ...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|Oklahoma's Revenue Collections Continue Downwar...
|Sat
|spirallingdownward
|1
|OSBI Makes Arrest In Blaine County Homicide
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Oklahoma woman pleads guilty to taking thousand...
|Sat
|notprofit
|1
|Abbreviated Pundit Round-up:'Draining the swamp...
|Jan 5
|Putz Pence Swamp
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC