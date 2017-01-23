Amber Hilberling, Ana Trujillo, who their spouses, protests their...
A woman who killed herself in prison after pushing her husband out of a 25th floor window can be heard protesting her innocence from beyond the grave in a chilling new documentary. Mother-of-one Amber Hilberling, 25, from Oklahoma, features in an episode the documentary Women Who Kill , which reveals the shocking stories of female prisoners who were driven to murder, according to Daily Mail.
