After 23 Years, Police Locate Oklahoma Sisters' Missing Mom In California
Three Oklahoma women looking for their mother who they last saw 23 years ago in California, tell News On 6 she has been found alive and safe. We first reported on the sisters' search in December when Brandy Chapman of McAlester and two sisters were looking for their mom, Shelly Jennings.
