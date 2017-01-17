After 23 Years, Police Locate Oklahom...

After 23 Years, Police Locate Oklahoma Sisters' Missing Mom In California

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Three Oklahoma women looking for their mother who they last saw 23 years ago in California, tell News On 6 she has been found alive and safe. We first reported on the sisters' search in December when Brandy Chapman of McAlester and two sisters were looking for their mom, Shelly Jennings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr seektruth 17,155
New in town Where r the drugs 7 hr Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic 10 hr whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 13 hr Alvin Boss 83,901
News Police: New state law make it harder to keep id... 13 hr Alvin Boss 2
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Wed whydidthechickenc... 1
News Pedestrian hit on I-44 ramp through midtown Wed whydidthechickenc... 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,217 • Total comments across all topics: 278,064,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC