Activist Erin Brockovich Meets With O...

Activist Erin Brockovich Meets With Oklahoma Earthquake Victims

Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

The Pawnee Community is still rebuilding from Oklahoma's largest earthquake in history. For most, though, insurance companies aren't covering these repairs, so they're looking to hold oil companies responsible and they're getting help.

