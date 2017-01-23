Accused Oklahoma lawmaker suspended from top position on House business committee
State Rep. Dan Kirby has been removed from control of an influential House committee pending the outcome of a sexual harassment investigation. On Tuesday, House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby from that position, a day after Kirby refused to testify before the Special House Investigation Committee.
