Accused Oklahoma lawmaker suspended from top position on House business committee

State Rep. Dan Kirby has been removed from control of an influential House committee pending the outcome of a sexual harassment investigation. On Tuesday, House Speaker Charles McCall suspended Kirby from that position, a day after Kirby refused to testify before the Special House Investigation Committee.

