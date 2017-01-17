Accused child molester found dead in Oklahoma
"One of our deputies here in the office went to work trying to find this guy and could not find a single trace for years and years," U.S. Marshals Service said. Fast forward to 2015, when a hiker found a skull that appeared to have a gunshot wound.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education
|1 hr
|BSonthis
|1
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|5 hr
|seektruth
|17,157
|New in town Where r the drugs
|12 hr
|Justwondering
|1
|Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic
|16 hr
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|Alvin Boss
|83,901
|Police: New state law make it harder to keep id...
|19 hr
|Alvin Boss
|2
|Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar...
|Wed
|whydidthechickenc...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC