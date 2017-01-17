Abortion, Firearms Among Topics Of Ok...

Abortion, Firearms Among Topics Of Oklahoma Bills Filed Ahead Of Legislative Session

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Topics like abortion and firearms are among those in the more than 2,200 bills and resolutions filed by Oklahoma House and Senate members ahead of the 2017 legislative session that begins Feb. 6. The 2,242 bills and resolutions filed by this week's deadline is about average for the first session of a Legislature in Oklahoma. There were 2,091 filed in 2015 and 2,466 introduced in 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 8 hr seektruth 17,169
News Comparison Of QT Employees, OK Teacher Pay Spar... Sat Alvin Boss 2
News Educate Oklahoma: Inmates Receiving An Education Sat Alvin Boss 2
News Nonwhite students outnumber white students in O... Fri moreIndianthanU 1
New in town Where r the drugs Jan 19 Justwondering 1
News Tulsa Boy Hit By Truck In Rush Hour Traffic Jan 19 whydidthechickenc... 1
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Jan 19 Alvin Boss 83,901
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,164 • Total comments across all topics: 278,137,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC