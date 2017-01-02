60-year-old Oklahoma man killed while...

60-year-old Oklahoma man killed while trying to break up a fight

31 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

Investigators say a man is dead and a woman is recovering from her injuries after a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Authorities tell KJRH that they were called to the Riverview Park Apartments, where they found a 60-year-old man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

