60-year-old Oklahoma man killed while trying to break up a fight
Investigators say a man is dead and a woman is recovering from her injuries after a shooting at a west Tulsa apartment complex. Authorities tell KJRH that they were called to the Riverview Park Apartments, where they found a 60-year-old man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|40 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,030
|Wildfire warnings posted in Southern Plains, Fl...
|Sat
|WelbyMD
|1
|Cheap Kitchens For Sale Preston
|Dec 30
|Anonymous
|1
|New Study Shows Oklahoma Prisons Among The Most...
|Dec 28
|astute
|1
|Oklahoma woman says road rage incident ended wi...
|Dec 28
|cantdrive55
|1
|Moore police looking for serial trailer thieves
|Dec 28
|serial theif
|1
|My 2 Cents: Joe Mixon's Apology
|Dec 28
|sorryoops
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC