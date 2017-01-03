5 to find: New projects for Oklahoma ...

5 to find: New projects for Oklahoma performers in 2017

Duncan-born Ron Howard is busy in 2017 producing three high-profile projects, including the summer blockbuster "The Dark Tower," starring Idris Elba and based on the writing of Stephen King. Courtesy Tulsa's Alfre Woodard follows up her 2016 appearances in the Netflix series "Luke Cage" with 2017 appearances in the streaming service's upcoming Lemony Snicket series, "A Series of Unfortunate Events."

